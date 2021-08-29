At least two killed in Houthi strikes on Yemen base, say medical sources
Reuters | Aden | Updated: 29-08-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 13:51 IST
At least two people were killed and 16 wounded on Sunday in Houthi strikes on a military base belonging to forces of the Saudi-backed government in Yemen's Lahj province, local officials and medical sources said. The Houthis have carried out several attacks using armed drones and ballistic missiles on the al-Anad military base said Yemeni southern forces spokesman Mohamed Al-Naqeeb.
Residents said that several loud blasts were heard in the al-Anad area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
