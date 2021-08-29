Left Menu

New section of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation inaugurated

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraja Bommai on Sunday along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh puri, Revenue minister R Ashok, South Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya and Minister for Housing V Somanna inaugurated a new 7.5 kilometres long metro line in Bengaluru.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 13:53 IST
New section of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation was inaugurated on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraja Bommai on Sunday along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh puri, Revenue minister R Ashok, South Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya and Minister for Housing V Somanna inaugurated a new 7.5 kilometres long metro line in Bengaluru. The new purple metro line will run between Nayanda Halli to Kengeri metro stations. The construction of this section was started in February 2016 and got operationalised in August 2021. The metro will be open to passengers from August 30.

All the stations are provided with entry and exits opening onto the newly provided service road. Bus bays, Pickup and Drop areas for Taxi and Autos are all earmarked in the service roads. For Differently Abled persons, all the facilities like ramps, lifts, separate toilets, tactile routing, and earmarked space in trains are provided, informed BMRC (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation). According to BMRC, a further extension from Kengeri to Challaghatta metro (2km) is scheduled for completion by March 2022, with the commissioning of this section, Bengaluru will have 56 km of Metro with 51 Stations. (ANI)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

