NGT directs Delhi govt officials to hold meeting for scientific disposal of sewage at Sangam Vihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 13:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Green Tribunal has directed the secretaries of the Delhi Urban Development and Environment departments to hold a meeting with authorities concerned on the issue of unscientific dumping of sewage at Sangam Vihar here.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the report furnished by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is incomplete and it does not show how the waste is being disposed of after collection by the entities to whom licenses have been given.

The green panel said it is not clear whether the entire quantity of waste collected is being brought at the designated disposal locations and the end destination, and the manner of disposal. The NGT said in absence of such information, the unscientific disposal is not ruled out, in violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 making untreated disposal of such waste a criminal offense, having a serious adverse effect on the public health and the environment.

The bench also comprising Justices Sudhir Agarwal and Brijesh Sethi directed the Secretary, Urban Development, Delhi, and the Secretary, Environment, Delhi to hold a joint meeting on the subject with authorities, including municipal corporations concerned and the Delhi Jal Board.

The tribunal asked them to decide the course of action for compliance with the statutory mandate of ensuring scientific disposal of sewage collected by the tractors or vehicles, in pursuance of licenses given by the Delhi Government.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by city resident Tilak Raj and others against the unscientific dumping of sewage by tractors and vehicles at Sangam Vihar. According to the applicant, these activities are causing serious damage to the environment which remains unchecked by regulatory authorities.

