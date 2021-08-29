Left Menu

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 29-08-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 14:09 IST
2 minors found dead with hilt marks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two teenagers were found dead in the forest area of a village here Sunday, police said.

Sadiq (14) left his house in Shahajahanpur around 5.30 pm Saturday with his friend, Aman (13), a resident of Fatehpur Narayan village in Meerut, they said.

They didn't return home and their bodies were found in the forest area of Fatehpur Narayan village Sunday, they added.

They had three hilt marks each on their stomaches.

A forensic team reached the spot and the bodies were sent for postmortem, police said, adding a case was registered in this regard at Kithor police station.

