LS Speaker Om Birla meets J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan on Sunday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-08-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 14:10 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Raj Bhawan , Srinagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan on Sunday. "Today met Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla Ji at Raj Bhavan. I, on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, welcome Hon'ble Speaker, who is on his visit to the UT as part of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme to Strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions," tweeted by the Office of LG Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am happy to come to Kashmir, the heaven on earth. Honourable Lieutenant Governor Shri @manojsinha_ Thank you for the warm hospitality. Hope this yatra will prove effective in strengthening the democratic values and empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions," Birla further tweeted. Earlier on Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who came to participate in the Parliamentary Outreach Program for Empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions, met all the representatives of the Ladakh region and expressed confidence that the region would become an example in the country in terms of the strength of democracy. (ANI)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

