Left Menu

MP: Man thrashed on suspicion of stealing batteries of vehicles; two held

A man belonging to a minority community was thrashed on the suspicion of stealing batteries of some vehicles in Madhya Pradeshs Rewa, police said on Sunday, adding two men were arrested after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. City Superintendent of Police CSP Sachindra Prasad told reporters the victim Mohammed Asad was taken by one of the accused identified as Neelkanth inside his car.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 29-08-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 14:38 IST
MP: Man thrashed on suspicion of stealing batteries of vehicles; two held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man belonging to a minority community was thrashed on the suspicion of stealing batteries of some vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, police said on Sunday, adding two men were arrested after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. The incident occurred in Transport Nagar locality under the Civil Lines police station on Saturday. The video shows a man, later identified as Mohammed Asad appearing to be in his 20s, lying on a road and being kicked and hit by belts by two persons. A crowd gathered and vehicles are also seen passing by. Rewa Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh told reporters that two accused were identified and arrested while two others are on the run.

''A case of attempt to murder was registered against the accused," he said. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sachindra Prasad told reporters the victim Mohammed Asad was taken by one of the accused identified as Neelkanth inside his car. As per the FIR lodged by Kamal, he was beaten up by Neelkanth, Danish, Anuj and Kuldeep with belts who accused him of stealing batteries. ''Due to the assault, the victim sustained life-threatening injuries. A case was registered against all the four accused under section 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," Prasad said. Meanwhile, Asad, a resident of neighboring Mukundpur town, claimed that some 6 to 7 batteries were stolen and he was blamed for the theft. ''I did not know about this but they forcibly took me inside the car and beat me up," he told police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021