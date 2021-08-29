Left Menu

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 15:22 IST
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails
  • Country:
  • India

Former Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra have been shifted from the Tihar Jail here to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Central Jail, following a Supreme Court order, officials said on Sunday.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel confirmed that the brothers were shifted on Saturday.

''Sanjay and Ajay Chandra both were taken under police escort to Mumbai by train on Saturday morning. They reached Mumbai and were lodged in the jails there in the early hours of Sunday,'' Goel said.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah had said that two reports of the Enforcement Directorate about the conduct of Sanjay and Ajay Chandra and the connivance of Tihar Jail staff in flouting orders and undermining the jurisdiction of the court have raised some “serious and disturbing” issues.

''In the circumstances, we order and direct that both the accused, Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra be shifted from Tihar Central Jail to the premises of Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai and Taloja Central Jail, Mumbai, respectively,” the bench said in its 27-page order.

It directed the Delhi Police commissioner to personally hold an inquiry into the conduct of Tihar Jail staff in regard to the Chandras and submit a report to the court within four weeks.

''In this backdrop, we are of the view that the Commissioner of Police must make an immediate enquiry into the contents of the communication dated August 16, 2021 addressed to him by the Directorate of Enforcement so that all the officers and staff of Tihar Central Jail who may be complicit in the violation of law are held accountable,'' the bench said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021