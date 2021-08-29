Left Menu

UP: Muslim dosa seller threatened for naming business after Hindu deity in Mathura, FIR lodged

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 29-08-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 15:46 IST
UP: Muslim dosa seller threatened for naming business after Hindu deity in Mathura, FIR lodged
Police here have filed an FIR after some people threatened a Muslim dosa seller and vandalised his cart because his business was named after a Hindu deity.

A video clip of the incident circulating on social media showed the men tearing down the board which said ‘Shrinath dosa corner’.

One of the men was heard saying Hindu people will mistakenly come to eat his stall.

Another man was heard in the purported video asking the dosa seller why he was not using a Muslim name for the stall.

The group also chanted a slogan calling ''Krishna devotees'' to ''purify'' Mathura.

The incident took place on August 18 at Vikas Bazar under Kotwali Police Station area, when a few men accosted Irfan, the dosa seller.

The police registered a case on Saturday under section 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown people.

“Deterrent action would be taken against the law breakers,” SP city Martand Prakash Singh said, adding the hunt for the accused is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

