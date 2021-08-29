Left Menu

Girl gangraped by 7 minors in Jharkhand

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-08-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 15:55 IST
Girl gangraped by 7 minors in Jharkhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A girl has been allegedly gang-raped by seven boys in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Sunday.

Four accused have been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the others, an officer said.

The incident took place on August 26 when one of the accused, who was an acquaintance of the survivor, took her out for a ride on his motorcycle and went to an isolated place in Mandar police station area where six of his friends were waiting, officer-in-charge Rana Singh said.

On seeing the other boys, the girl attempted to flee but was overpowered and gang-raped, the officer said.

The girl's acquaintance then dropped her back home, following which she informed her family members about the incident, who then lodged a police complaint the next day, he said.

All the accused persons are from Mandar area and four of them have been arrested on Saturday and forwarded to a juvenile home after being booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021