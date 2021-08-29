Left Menu

Illegal immigration racket busted in Dehradun, 3 arrested

Three people including a woman were arrested on Saturday by the Special Task Force (STF), which raided a private consultancy at Rajpur Road in Dehradun and busted an illegal immigration racket.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-08-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 16:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Three people including a woman were arrested on Saturday by the Special Task Force (STF), which raided a private consultancy at Rajpur Road in Dehradun and busted an illegal immigration racket. According to STF, an inter-state gang was running an illegal immigration racket, which cheated people on the pretext of sending people abroad by promising them jobs in a Singapore company.

A total of 36 passports, 35 selection letters, 15 medical reports and other forged documents were recovered from the arrested along with electronic gadgets. The scamsters, officials said, had also opened an office in Chandigarh and cheated people.

the Special Task Force has registered a case in Dalanwala Police Station in Dehradun and an inquiry is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

