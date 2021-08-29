Left Menu

Police arrest teenage girl for sexual abuse of minor boy

The girl had sexually abused the boy during their stay, the police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 16:21 IST
Police arrest teenage girl for sexual abuse of minor boy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage girl has been arrested on the charge of marrying a minor boy after sexually abusing him, police said on Sunday.

The girl working in a petrol bunk near Pollachi, 43 km from here, became friendly with the boy a few months ago, the police said.

The two went missing on August 26 and the boy's parents lodged a complaint, they said.

Investigation revealed that both got married and were staying together in Coimbatore, they said. The girl had sexually abused the boy during their stay, the police said. A case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, 2012, was registered against the girl and produced before a Mahila Court which sent her to jail while the boy was sent back to his parents, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021