Police arrest teenage girl for sexual abuse of minor boy

A teenage girl has been arrested on the charge of marrying a minor boy after sexually abusing him, police said on Sunday.

The girl working in a petrol bunk near Pollachi, 43 km from here, became friendly with the boy a few months ago, the police said.

The two went missing on August 26 and the boy's parents lodged a complaint, they said.

Investigation revealed that both got married and were staying together in Coimbatore, they said. The girl had sexually abused the boy during their stay, the police said. A case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, 2012, was registered against the girl and produced before a Mahila Court which sent her to jail while the boy was sent back to his parents, the police added.

