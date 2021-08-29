Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-08-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 18:05 IST
MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt visits forward post in Kashmir
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Sunday asked the Army in Kashmir to remain prepared to meet the emerging security challenges effectively.

On the last day of his two-day visit to the Kashmir Valley, Bhatt on Sunday went to a forward post where he was briefed by local commanders about the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control, an Army spokesman said.

While interacting with troops, the minister expressed his appreciation towards the Indian Army, which is relentlessly battling Pakistan-abetted terror.

Bhatt “reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively”, the spokesman said.

The minister also laid a wreath at Chinar Corps War Memorial.

On his arrival on Saturday, Bhatt was received by GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey and was briefed about the existing security situation and the measures being taken to safeguard the border and hinterland from adversaries, the spokesman said.

The minister was briefed on the efforts of the Army to identify and target overground workers (OGWs) who are involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youths into terrorist ranks, he said.

Efforts to prevent local recruitment and facilitate the surrender of local terrorists were also discussed, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

