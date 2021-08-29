Woman SI commits suicide in AP

A woman sub-inspector of police allegedly committed suicide under mysterious circumstances at the Police Training College in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh.

The SI K Bhavani (25) was a native of the Krishna district and is currently posted in the Sakhinetipalli police station in East Godavari, police said.

She attended a week-long training program at the PTC, Vizianagaram, and was supposed to return on Sunday.

However, her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the hostel rooms in the PTC.

"She called her brother in Visakhapatnam on Saturday and informed him that the training program has been completed. We are yet to establish the reasons for her suicide," Vizianagaram Deputy Superintendent of Police P Anil Kumar said.

The SI's body was removed to the government hospital for post mortem.

The One-Town police registered a case and launched an investigation.

