BKU workers gherao BJP MLA’s car in protest against farm laws

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-08-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 18:22 IST
  Country:
  • India

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) workers Sunday gheraoed the car of BJP MLA Vikram Singh to protest against the saffron party's “anti-farmer policy”.

Raising slogans like “Vikram Singh Vapas Jao”, the BKU workers showed black flags to Singh when he went to attend a meeting in Meerapur Dalpat village.

Led by farmer leader Joginder Singh, the workers took out a demonstration against the three new farms laws. Later, the Bhartiya Janata Party's Khatauli MLA was taken to Jansath police station for protection.

On August 14, BKU supporters damaged the car of BJP MLA from Budhana, Umesh Malik, in Sisauli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

