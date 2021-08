Odd News Roundup: Injured Swiss cows get helicopter ride from Alpine pastures

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Injured Swiss cows get helicopter ride from Alpine pastures

Cows injured during their summer sojourn in the high Swiss Alpine meadows got a jump on their healthier herdmates on Friday when they got helicopter rides down the mountain. A dozen beasts got the lift to land near the Klausenpass mountain pass, around 1,950 meters (6,400 feet) above sea level.

