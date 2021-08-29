Left Menu

MP: Two booked for allegedly thrashing man over suspicion of stealing

Two persons were arrested for allegedly thrashing a man over suspicion of stealing vehicle batteries in Transport Nagar, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 18:30 IST
MP: Two booked for allegedly thrashing man over suspicion of stealing
Sachindra Prasad, Rewa City SP. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly thrashing a man over suspicion of stealing vehicle batteries in Transport Nagar, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

"A case has been registered under Sections 307, 334 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. Search for other two absconding accused is underway," Sachindra Prasad, Rewa City Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021