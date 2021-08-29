Left Menu

MP tribal assault-killing: Illegal homes of 4 accused demolished in Neemuch

PTI | Neemuch | Updated: 29-08-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 18:33 IST
MP tribal assault-killing: Illegal homes of 4 accused demolished in Neemuch
  • Country:
  • India

Homes of four people accused of assaulting and killing a 40-year-old tribal man in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh were demolished on Sunday amid an outcry over the shocking incident.

On Thursday morning, Kanhaiyalal Bheel was beaten up and dragged after being tied to a vehicle by a group of people led by a man, identified as Chhitar Mal Gurjar, on Neemuch-Singoli road, the former dying in a hospital a day later, police had said.

Gurjar's motorcycle had knocked down Bheel and the former was angry that his milk stock had fallen on the road on impact, they added.

Eight people were charged with murder under IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions, with police managing to arrest five of them, identified as Chhitar Mal Gurjar (32), Mahendra Gurjar and Gopal Gurjar (both 40), Lokesh Balai (21) and Laxman Gurjar. The illegal homes of Chhitar Mal Gurjar, Mahendra Gurjar and two others have been demolished, and the dossiers of all the accused were being prepared to ensure they get the strictest punishment, Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma said.

He said efforts were on to nab the three accused at large, adding that the case would be tried in a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021