World News Roundup: Suspected militants kill 19 in eastern Congo village; Biden to receive bodies of U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Suspected militants kill 19 in eastern Congo village

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 19 people in a raid on a village in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities said. The attackers looted houses and started fires in Kasanzi-Kithovo near Virunga National Park in North Kivu province overnight between Friday and Saturday, they said.

Biden to receive bodies of U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Dover Air Force Base on Sunday to honor members of the U.S. military killed in a suicide bomb attack during the evacuation of civilians from Kabul airport last week. An Islamic State suicide bombing just outside Kabul airport on Thursday killed scores of Afghans and 13 American troops.

Rival faction in Philippines' ruling party tries to oust Duterte from chairman role

A row between rival factions in the Philippines's ruling party escalated on Sunday when a group led by boxing star Emmanuel Pacquiao tried to remove President Rodrigo Duterte from his role as party chairman by electing their own. Refusing to recognize the decision, Duterte's supporters said he was still chairman and branded the other faction as "pretenders and attention seekers".

Biden aide guarantees safe passage for Americans from Afghanistan

The Biden administration expects the Taliban to continue allowing safe passage for Americans and others to leave Afghanistan after the U.S. military withdrawal is completed next week, according to a top official. "The Taliban have both communicated privately and publicly that they will allow for safe passage," said Jake Sullivan, U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, in a CBS TV interview set to be broadcast Sunday.

Pope asks world's Christians to pray and fast for Afghanistan

Pope Francis on Sunday called on the world's Christians to pray and carry out fasting to ask God to bring about peace and coexistence in Afghanistan. Speaking to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's Square for his weekly blessing, Francis said he was following events in Afghanistan with "great worry" and was participating in the suffering of those mourning the dead in last Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

Japan's PM candidate Kishida calls for huge stimulus package - Nikkei

Japan must launch a new economic stimulus package worth "several tens of trillion yen" as soon as possible, Fumio Kishida, who is running to be prime minister in a forthcoming election, was quoted as saying by the Nikkei newspaper on Sunday. Kishida, a former foreign minister, said on Thursday he would challenge Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the leadership of the ruling party, as the premier struggles with crumbling approval rates ahead of the election.

Taliban prepare to form new cabinet as U.S. evacuation nears end

The Taliban said on Saturday they were preparing a new cabinet as the U.S. evacuation nears its end and they expected that sharp currency falls and economic turmoil following their takeover of Kabul two weeks ago would subside. Zabihullah Mujahid, the movement's main spokesman, made the comments to Reuters as the U.S. military winds down its mission to evacuate U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans and withdraw troops from Kabul airport ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden.

German election campaign heats up as Merkel's conservatives slide

The campaign over who will replace German Chancellor Angela Merkel heated up on Sunday after an opinion poll showed the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) opening up a bigger lead over Merkel's conservatives. Support for the SPD rose two points from last week to 24%, their highest result in four years according to the INSA poll conducted for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. The conservatives slipped one point to 21%, their lowest ever polled by INSA.

U.S. in final phase of Kabul evacuations, Taliban prepares government

U.S. forces were in the final phase of pulling out of Kabul, ending two decades of costly involvement in Afghanistan, as the country's new Taliban rulers prepared to take control of the airport. Just over 1,000 civilians remained at the airport on Sunday to be flown out before the troops finally leave, a Western security official told Reuters.

Veteran Afghan strongmen to form new front for negotiating with Taliban

A band of veteran Afghan leaders, including two regional strongmen, are angling for talks with the Taliban and plan to meet within weeks to form a new front for holding negotiations on the country's next government, a member of a group said. Khalid Noor, son of Atta Mohammad Noor, the once-powerful governor of northern Afghanistan's Balkh province, said the group comprised of veteran ethnic Uzbek leader Abdul Rashid Dostum and others opposed to the Taliban's takeover.

