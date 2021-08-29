Explosion heard near Kabul airport -witnesses
Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 18:49 IST
An explosion was heard near Kabul airport, witnesses said on Sunday, and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky but there was no immediate word on any casualties.
Two witnesses said the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that hit a house in an area to the northern side of the airport but there was no immediate confirmation.
