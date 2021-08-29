ASI arrested while taking bribe in J-K's Kathua
An assistant sub inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir police was caught red-handed by CBI while taking bribe in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
ASI Bhuri Singh was trapped by the CBI sleuths following a complaint by a transporter from Punjab, they said.
In his complaint, Devinder Singh of Jalandhar alleged that the officer had demanded Rs 5,000 from him to release his seized truck despite court orders, officials added.
