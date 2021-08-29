U.S. carried out military strike in Kabul, officials say
The United States carried out a military strike on Sunday in Kabul, two U.S. officials told Reuters.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strike targeted suspected ISIS-K militants. They said they were citing initial information and cautioned it could change.
