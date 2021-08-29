Delhi Police SI suspended over video showing men drinking liquor in lock-up

A sub-inspector of Delhi Police Special Cell has been suspended after a video purportedly showing some men consuming liquor and snacks inside a lockup surfaced on social media earlier this week, officials said on Sunday. The sub-inspector was suspended after he was found responsible for allowing people to meet the accused in the lock-up, officials said. A video surfaced on Wednesday in which the men were seeing having liquor, snacks and cigarettes inside what appeared to be a lock-up with the people sitting on a mattress and one of them making the video. The video was allegedly shot at the Special Cell office at Lodhi Colony in the national capital.

