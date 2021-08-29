Left Menu

Taliban: US airstrike hits suicide bomber targeting airport

Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday.US military officials could not be immediately reached for comment. The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 29-08-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 19:30 IST
A Taliban spokesman says a US military airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target the Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation there. Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday.

US military officials could not be immediately reached for comment. The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of Kabul's international airport Sunday as the US evacuation there winds down following the Taliban's lightning takeover of the country, killing a child. The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

