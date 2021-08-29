Private convoy helps evacuate 147 people from Kabul: German Foreign Office
A privately organised convoy reached the airport in Kabul with 147 people in need of protection, all of whom were evacuated Sunday morning, according to Germany's Foreign Office.
Those evacuated via the convoy, which was operated by a German security contractor, included local staff for the German government and employees of the contractor.
The operation was conducted with help from US forces, and in close communication with the German Foreign Office.
