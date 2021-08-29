Left Menu

Family of Ballia woman who accused BSP MP of raping her provided security

The family members of a 24-year-old woman who had alleged rape by BSP MP Atul Rai have been provided security after they expressed threat to their lives, a police officer said on Sunday.The woman died on August 24 after she and her friend Satyam Rai set themselves afire outside the Supreme Court complex on August 16.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 29-08-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 20:19 IST
The woman died on August 24 after she and her friend Satyam Rai set themselves afire outside the Supreme Court complex on August 16. Rai died on August 21.

Yogendra Bahadur Singh, the SHO of Narhi police station in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, said one gunner and four policemen have been deployed for security of the woman's family.

The grandfather of the woman has expressed threat to the lives of family members from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP and his aides.

The victim, a resident of Ballia district, was a college student in Varanasi. A case of rape was lodged against the MP at the Lanka police station there in May 2019 on her complaint.

In connection with self-immolation by the victim and her associate before the Supreme Court on August 16, the government had set up an inquiry committee, Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel said in a statement Friday.

