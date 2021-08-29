Left Menu

Plea in SC seeking exemption for lawyers from wearing black coats, gowns during summer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 20:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking exemption for lawyers from wearing black coats and gowns in the apex court as well as the high courts across the country during summer.

The plea has sought a direction to state bar councils to amend their rules and decide the time period when lawyers would be exempted from wearing black coats and gowns depending upon the fact as to when the summer peaks in the particular state.

The plea has been filed by lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi.

Wearing coats during torrid summer makes it difficult for lawyers to move from one court to another, it said.

Lawyers' dress code is governed by the Bar Council of India Rules under the Advocates Act, 1961, and they make it mandatory for an advocate to wear a black coat with a white shirt and a white neckband. Under the rules, wearing an advocate's gown is optional except when the lawyer is appearing in the Supreme Court or in a high court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

