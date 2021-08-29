Left Menu

Pope Francis expresses “great worry” on situation in Afghanistan

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 29-08-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 20:21 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis has expressed "great worry" about the situation in Afghanistan, in particular for the suffering of those who were killed in the suicide attack outside the Kabul airport.

Speaking from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square after the traditional Sunday blessing, Francis called on everyone to "help those who have been so tried, especially women and children," saying "solidarity brings coexistence and peace." The pontiff says that in historic moments like these, "we cannot remain indifferent." He asked the faithful "to intensify prayer and fasting," seeking "mercy and forgiveness."

