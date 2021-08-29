China Foreign Minister, U.S. Secretary of State discuss Afghanistan - state media

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Afghanistan and U.S.-China relations in a phone call on Sunday, Chinese state media reported.

China will engage with the United States based on the U.S. attitude towards China, Wang was quoted as saying by state TV.

