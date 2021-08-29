Left Menu

China Foreign Minister, U.S. Secretary of State discuss Afghanistan - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-08-2021 20:48 IST
  China
  • China

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Afghanistan and U.S.-China relations in a phone call on Sunday, Chinese state media reported.

China will engage with the United States based on the U.S. attitude towards China, Wang was quoted as saying by state TV.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

