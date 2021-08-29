Sikkim: Union minister visits Nathula, interacts with Army personnel

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday visited Nathula on the second day of her Sikkim tour and interacted with Army personnel, officials said. She also went to the Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial Temple and paid homage to the revered soldier, they said.

The minister visited Tsomgo Lake on her way back to the state capital.

Lekhi is on a three-day tour to the northeastern state.

