Man accused of rape ends life in police station

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (PTI): A man accused of raping a girl died allegedly by suicide at a police station in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on Sunday and a CID probe was ordered by Home Minister of the State Araga Jnanendra. The police said they arrested the 37-year-old man on Saturday following a complaint that he had raped the 13-year-old girl and that they found him hanging in the toilet of the station shortly afterwards. On finding the accused hanging, the police said they took him to a hospital where, they said, he died. Though the police said the death was not due to custodial torture, the family of the deceased staged a protest in front of thepolice station seeking justice. On learning this, the Minister issued a statement saying a CID probe has been ordered and that a report will be submitted.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

