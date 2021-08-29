Left Menu

Will waive off 50 per cent property tax if Congress comes to power: DK Shivkumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivkumar on Sunday promised to waive off 50 per cent of property tax if Congress comes to power in Hubli-Dharwad, Belgaum and Kalburgi corporations.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:05 IST
Will waive off 50 per cent property tax if Congress comes to power: DK Shivkumar
KPCC President DK Shivkumar addressing a press meet at Hubli. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"Taxes have been waived off in Gujarat. 50% tax has been waived off in Telangana too. We have promised one thing to people in the manifesto. People have suffered a lot during the last one and a half years due to Covid 19. I appeal to all the voters that if they elect the Congress party in Hubli-Dharwad, Belgaum and Kalburgi corporations. I assure you that 50 per cent of property tax on commercial and residential establishments will be waived off," Shivkumar said while addressing a press meet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

