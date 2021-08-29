Will waive off 50 per cent property tax if Congress comes to power: DK Shivkumar
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivkumar on Sunday promised to waive off 50 per cent of property tax if Congress comes to power in Hubli-Dharwad, Belgaum and Kalburgi corporations.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivkumar on Sunday promised to waive off 50 per cent of property tax if Congress comes to power in Hubli-Dharwad, Belgaum and Kalburgi corporations.
"Taxes have been waived off in Gujarat. 50% tax has been waived off in Telangana too. We have promised one thing to people in the manifesto. People have suffered a lot during the last one and a half years due to Covid 19. I appeal to all the voters that if they elect the Congress party in Hubli-Dharwad, Belgaum and Kalburgi corporations. I assure you that 50 per cent of property tax on commercial and residential establishments will be waived off," Shivkumar said while addressing a press meet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Former Brazil congresswoman goes to jail on charges of killing husband
Congress demands MHRC inquiry into death of militant in encounter
Rightful tribute to those who suffered due to Congress' ambition: BJP on Partition day announcement
Twitter unlocks accounts of Congress party, Rahul Gandhi
Twitter unlocks accounts of Congress party, Rahul Gandhi