Left Menu

Olympic medallists honoured with murals in North Delhi

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, ace shuttler P V Sindhu and other sportspersons who brought laurels for India at the recently-held Tokyo Olympics have been honoured with murals in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.The artwork depicting these Olympians have been done on the pillars of a metro station in northwest Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:16 IST
Olympic medallists honoured with murals in North Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, ace shuttler P V Sindhu and other sportspersons who brought laurels for India at the recently-held Tokyo Olympics have been honoured with murals in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The artwork depicting these Olympians have been done on the pillars of a metro station in northwest Delhi. The idea was conceived by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

''Big murals of Olympic medallists have been done on pillars of the Pitampura Metro Station in Rohini zone to laud the achievements of these sportspersons. Javelin hero Neeraj Chopra, badminton star P V Sindhu, and others find a place in the artwork,'' a senior official of the civic body said.

Chopra won gold in men's javelin throw, becoming only the second Indian to win an individual yellow medal at the Olympics. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had opened India's medal account at the Tokyo Games with a silver in the women's 49 kg category.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain made the country proud by winning a bronze medal in the women's welterweight (64-69 kg) category.

Badminton star Sindhu picked up a bronze medal while Bajrang Punia also bagged a bronze in 65-kg wrestling, among other achievers.

The senior official said the NDMC had earlier used art to salute the contributions of the doctors, nurses, police personnel and other 'Corona warriors' who have acted as a virtual shield to protect people during this pandemic.

''Also, on the boundary walls of a crematorium in Panchkuian area, artworks have been done earlier depicting freedom fighters,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021