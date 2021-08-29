Left Menu

MoS Home visits ITBP Border Outpost in Ladakh, interacts with officers

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:17 IST
MoS Home visits ITBP Border Outpost in Ladakh, interacts with officers
MoS Home visits ITBP Border Outpost in Ladakh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday visited the ITBP Border Outpost (BOP) Lukung in Ladakh and interacted with the officers and jawans there. Rai also gave a detailed briefing on various administrative and operational aspects there, and inspected their barracks, hospital, residential arrangements, and Permanent Integrated Building (PIB) and took stock of the situation.

Taking to Twitter, Rai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for strengthening India's border security. "Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the country's border security has got a new strength. Under the guidance of honorable Home Minister Amit Shah ji, ITBP has further strengthened. As per the requirements of the ITBP, the Home Minister has taken care of making them stronger, capable, and empowered," he tweeted. "I am fortunate to have got an opportunity to work on border security under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister and under the guidance of Hon'ble Home Minister. This responsibility is the most important of the many responsibilities of life," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

