These are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL40 UP-4THLD-PRESIDENT President visits Ayodhya temple construction site, offers prayers to Ram Lalla Lucknow/Ayodhya: President Ram Nath Kovind Sunday offered prayers to Ram Lalla, visiting the site where a Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, a city which he said was nothing without the deity.

DEL22 PM-LD START UPS Start-up culture now vibrant in India: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the start-up culture has become very vibrant in India with youngsters in even smaller cities embracing it, and asserted that it is a sign of India's bright future.

MDS13 TN-2ND LD RAJNATH SINGH Changes in Afghanistan a challenge for India: Rajnath Singh Udhagamandalam (TN): The changing power equation in Afghanistan is a challenge for India, prompting a rethink of strategy and the Quad initiative underscored it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 45,083 fresh cases New Delhi: India added 45,083 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,26,95,030, while active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL33 VACCINE-COVOVAX-TRIAL Recruitment of volunteers for trial of Covid vaccine Covovax on children begins New Delhi: Recruitment of volunteers for the phase 2/3 clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax among children aged 2 to 17 years began on Sunday at the Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research here.

DEL17 JK-JIHADIS J&K cops cracking down on 'white-collar jihadis', term them 'worst terrorists' Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police is cracking down on cyber terrorists, also known as ''white-collar jihadis'', as it feels that they are the ''worst kind of terrorists'' who remain anonymous but cause an ''immeasurable'' amount of damage and brainwashing of youngsters, officials said here. By Sumir Kaul DEL35 ICHR-LD NEHRU Other posters will have Nehru's image, unnecessary controversy over issue: ICHR official New Delhi: Facing flak from opposition parties for excluding Jawaharlal Nehru's image from a poster celebrating the 75th year of independence, the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) said the controversy over the issue is ''unnecessary'' as other posters being released in the coming days will feature the first prime minister.

DEL23 AVI-INTL-FLIGHTS Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till September 30 New Delhi: The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights due to the coronavirus outbreak has been extended till September 30, aviation regulator DGCA said on Sunday.

DEL42 RAIL-2NDLD-VANDE BHARAT Railways follows up on PM's I-day announcement, floats tender for 58 Vande Bharat trains New Delhi: The railways has floated a tender for 58 Vande Bharat train sets after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his Independence Day speech that 75 such trains will be launched in 75 weeks of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to connect different parts of the country. By Ananya Sengupta DES29 HR-FARMERS-MAGISTRATE Chautala promises action against officer for telling cops to ‘break’ farmers heads Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday disapproved of the remarks of a duty magistrate who asked police to “break” farmers’ heads during their protest in Karnal and promised action against him.

BOM13 GJ-COVAXIN-LD MANDAVIYA Guj: First commercial batch of Covaxin released from Bharat Biotech's new plant Ankleshwar (Guj): The first commercial batch of Covaxin was released on Sunday from the new plant of Bharat Biotech at Ankleshwar in Gujarat's Bharuch district by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who described the development as a ''landmark moment in the journey of India's fight against COVID-19.'' BOM14 MP-VIDEO-ARREST MP: Muslim man forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', cops arrest two men; Cong says govt 'mute spectator' Bhopal/Ujjain: A Muslim scrap dealer was allegedly threatened and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by two men at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, following which the police have arrested the accused duo, an official said on Sunday.

BUSINESS DEL8 BIZ-CAIRN-AIR INDIA Air India asks US court to dismiss Cairn petition, says it is premature New Delhi: Air India has asked a New York court to dismiss a petition filed by Britain's Cairn Energy for seizure of its assets to enforce USD 1.2 billion arbitral awards against the Indian government, saying the litigation was premature as an appeal against the arbitration award was still pending. By Ammar Zaidi DEL44 BIZ-LD TAX-COMPLIANCE Govt extends deadlines for various I-T compliances, GST relief New Delhi: The government on Sunday extended the deadline for various compliances under the income tax law and availing relief under the GST law to help taxpayers tide over difficulties in filing such forms.

FOREIGN FGN41 AFGHAN-ROCKET-3RDLD ATTACK US airstrike hits suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport Kabul: A US airstrike Sunday targeted a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate before they could target the ongoing American military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, officials said.

