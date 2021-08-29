Militant fire across Afghan border kills two Pakistan soldiers, says army
Militant fire from across the border in Afghanistan killed two Pakistani soldiers on Sunday, the army said.
The army said it retaliated and killed two or three attackers.
The incident in Pakistan's Bajaur district is the first of its kind reported since the Taliban took over Afghanistan.
