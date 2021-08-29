Left Menu

Militant fire across Afghan border kills two Pakistan soldiers, says army

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:19 IST
Militant fire across Afghan border kills two Pakistan soldiers, says army
  • Pakistan

Militant fire from across the border in Afghanistan killed two Pakistani soldiers on Sunday, the army said.

The army said it retaliated and killed two or three attackers.

The incident in Pakistan's Bajaur district is the first of its kind reported since the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

