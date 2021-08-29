Delhi logs 32 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths for 4th consecutive day

A total of 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday with zero deaths being logged in the national capital for the fourth consecutive day, according to a health bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent and 392 active cases were recorded in the national capital over the last 24 hours. Thirty-two people also recovered from the virus in the same period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,12,244. The death toll in the metropolis remained stable at 25,080.

The cumulative caseload climbed to 14,37,716 with the addition of fresh cases today. As many as 71634 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, from which 52,636 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 18,998 were rapid antigen tests.

The fatality rate in the metropolitan is 1.74 per cent and the cumulative positivity rate is 5.62 per cent. Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, 1,85,831 people were inoculated to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. From these, 1,21,236 were first dose beneficiaries and 64,595 were second dose beneficiaries. So far, 1,32,02,618 cumulative beneficiaries have been vaccinated.

With the continuous dip in the Covid cases, the Delhi government decided to open schools in a phased manner from September 1. (ANI)

