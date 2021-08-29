Left Menu

Delhi logs 32 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths for 4th consecutive day

A total of 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday with zero deaths being logged in the national capital for the fourth consecutive day, according to a health bulletin.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:27 IST
Delhi logs 32 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths for 4th consecutive day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday with zero deaths being logged in the national capital for the fourth consecutive day, according to a health bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent and 392 active cases were recorded in the national capital over the last 24 hours. Thirty-two people also recovered from the virus in the same period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,12,244. The death toll in the metropolis remained stable at 25,080.

The cumulative caseload climbed to 14,37,716 with the addition of fresh cases today. As many as 71634 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, from which 52,636 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 18,998 were rapid antigen tests.

The fatality rate in the metropolitan is 1.74 per cent and the cumulative positivity rate is 5.62 per cent. Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, 1,85,831 people were inoculated to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. From these, 1,21,236 were first dose beneficiaries and 64,595 were second dose beneficiaries. So far, 1,32,02,618 cumulative beneficiaries have been vaccinated.

With the continuous dip in the Covid cases, the Delhi government decided to open schools in a phased manner from September 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021