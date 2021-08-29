Left Menu

Indore police's banana order withdrawn due to lack of funds

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

An order to provide bananas with the aim of giving a nutritious diet to 1,500-odd policemen of west Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been withdrawn as there was no fund allocation for this initiative, an official said on Sunday. The order to provide two bananas each in the morning and evening during the head count of personnel at units was issued by Superintendent of Police (West) Mahesh Chandra Jain on August 25.

However, there is no provision in the government budget to buy plantains, though it can be provided to the force at a personal level, Jain said on Sunday.

