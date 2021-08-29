Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:31 IST
CJI Ramana visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in J&K
Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana paid obeisance at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.

The CJI visited the cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum, they added.

Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar received the CJI on his arrival at the Bhawan, the officials said.

They said Kumar informed the CJI about the various infrastructure development initiatives taken by the board and further arrangements being put in place for continuously improving the facilities for the visiting pilgrims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

