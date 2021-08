Jagadeesha to be joint secretary to K'taka CM, Kurma Rao new Udupi DC

Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha has been appointed joint secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

M Kurma Rao, an IAS officer of 2011 batch, will be replacing Jagadeesha as deputy commissioner of Udupi.

The order was issued by the state government on Sunday, official sources said.

Jagadeesha has been serving as deputy commissioner of Udupi since 2019. Kurma Rao presently serves as managing director of north eastern Karnataka road transport corporation in Kalaburagi.

