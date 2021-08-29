Germany says still committed to evacuations
Germany says it is committed to helping people still in Afghanistan seeking to get out, as well as those who have already fled as refugees.At the start of a four-day, five-country trip focused on evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas underscored that Germanys engagement is not ending with the conclusion of the military evacuation mission. Maas spoke before his arrival in Turkey, the first country on his itinerary.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany says it is committed to helping people still in Afghanistan seeking to get out, as well as those who have already fled as refugees.
At the start of a four-day, five-country trip focused on evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas underscored that Germany's ''engagement is not ending with the conclusion of the military evacuation mission.” Maas spoke before his arrival in Turkey, the first country on his itinerary. After Turkey, Maas will continue on to Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Qatar.
The trip comes just days after Germany ended its military evacuation operations in Afghanistan. According to the German defense ministry, the German Bundeswehr evacuated 5,347 people from at least 45 different countries. Thousands, however, are still trying to get out.
In his statement, Maas acknowledged that several of the countries he is visiting have played a “considerable part in ensuring the success” of the evacuation efforts. He added that he believes a “coordinated international approach to the Taliban” is necessary.
“Our offer of support to the neighboring countries to assist them with coping with the humanitarian and economic fallout is also part of this,” he said. “It is in our own interests to ensure that the collapse in Afghanistan does not destabilize the entire region.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bundeswehr
- Uzbekistan
- Pakistan
- Turkey
- Heiko Maas
- Germany
- Tajikistan
- Afghanistan
- Qatar
- German
- Taliban
- Maas
ALSO READ
Afghanistan is spinning out of control: UN chief
Taliban appreciates India's capacity building efforts in Afghanistan, cautions on any military role
New report documents China's transnational repression of Uyghurs in Pakistan, Afghanistan
Afghanistan's Ghani says consulting with local leaders, international partners
Afghanistan's displaced people head into large cities for safety