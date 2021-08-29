Left Menu

3 criminals from Jammu arrested in Rajasthan, two pistols seized

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:12 IST
3 criminals from Jammu arrested in Rajasthan, two pistols seized
  • Country:
  • India

Three suspected criminals, hailing from Jammu, were arrested in Rajasthan and later two pistols along with some sharp-edged weapons were recovered based on their disclosure here, police said on Sunday.

Arun Choudhary alias “Abbu” of Khour and Arjun Kumar alias “Billu” of R S Pura were on the run for the past week after they were booked for an attack on two brothers with sharp-edged weapons at Miran Sahib area in the outskirts of Jammu, the official said.

The duo along with another associate, Rahul Kumar of Arnia, were arrested from Jaipur with the assistance of local police after gathering information about their presence there, the official said.

He said two pistols and three weapons were recovered even as the criminals are being further questioned.

In a separate case, a suspected drug peddler Amil Malik was arrested with 4.9 grams of heroin during checking at Toph area of Jammu city on Sunday, the official said.

He said the arrested man was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021