3 criminals from Jammu arrested in Rajasthan, two pistols seized

Three suspected criminals, hailing from Jammu, were arrested in Rajasthan and later two pistols along with some sharp-edged weapons were recovered based on their disclosure here, police said on Sunday.

Arun Choudhary alias “Abbu” of Khour and Arjun Kumar alias “Billu” of R S Pura were on the run for the past week after they were booked for an attack on two brothers with sharp-edged weapons at Miran Sahib area in the outskirts of Jammu, the official said.

The duo along with another associate, Rahul Kumar of Arnia, were arrested from Jaipur with the assistance of local police after gathering information about their presence there, the official said.

He said two pistols and three weapons were recovered even as the criminals are being further questioned.

In a separate case, a suspected drug peddler Amil Malik was arrested with 4.9 grams of heroin during checking at Toph area of Jammu city on Sunday, the official said.

He said the arrested man was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

