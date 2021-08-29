Left Menu

Anyone who is persecuted must be protected, says Kapil Sibal on Afghan crisis

Congress leader Kapil Sibal appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ongoing rescue operations from Afghanistan and added that not only Indians should be brought back, but also those who have been persecuted.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:17 IST
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Kapil Sibal appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ongoing rescue operations from Afghanistan and added that not only Indians should be brought back, but also those who have been persecuted. "Anybody, who is persecuted whether they are Hindu, Afghani, Sikh or anybody else, it is our constitutional duty to help and protect them. I welcome what PM Modi has said. But at the same time, it should not be restricted to the people of a certain religion," Sibal said in an interview with ANI.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "If Indians are in trouble anywhere in the world, then India stands up to help them with all its might. Be it the Corona period or the crisis of Afghanistan, the world has experienced it continuously. Hundreds of friends from Afghanistan are being brought to India." The Congress leader further stressed that it includes brothers and sisters of Indian origin.

However, it should "not be limited to only Indians." "The Taliban does not target people on the basis of their religion," he added.

Sibal also said, "Other countries like Germany, America, Canada, are rescuing persecuted Afghanis. Then India should also follow the steps being taken at the international level." Earlier this month, Taliban, the terrorist group took over the capital city Kabul after a week long's swift siege of Afghanistan. Several countries have been carrying evacuation operations of people from the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

