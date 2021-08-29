Left Menu

Woman police officer harasses man, daughter

Instead of tendering an apology to them, the officer and the colleague left the scene.Meanwhile, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said it has taken up the case of harassment involving the woman officer.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:28 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 (PTI): Kerala police has said it had to order the transfer of a woman officer of their department to Kollam district of the State for accusing a man and his daughter of stealing a mobile phone.

The order, issued on Sunday by the Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, directed the officer to also undergo special training for 15 days as part of the disciplinary action taken against her. The officer failed to tender an apology to the father and daughter when it was clear that they were not involved in the theft, said a press release from the DGP office.

The incident happened on Friday when the man and his daughter went to Thumba to watch movement of cargo to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre there.

The woman officer, who was tasked with traffic regulation at Thumba, blamed the man and the girl for the missing mobile phone that was kept in a police vehicle.

A video that has since gone viral purportedly showed the officer and her colleague frisking the man and the girl for the lost phone. The girl, aged 8, was seen crying.

When an onlooker dialed the phone number of the officer, a beep came from the vehicle. Only then did the officer and her colleague realise they have wronged the man and the girl. Instead of tendering an apology to them, the officer and the colleague left the scene.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said it has taken up the case of harassment involving the woman officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

