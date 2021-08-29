Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:34 IST
Delhi govt's anti-dengue campaign kicks off
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government's 10-week-long campaign which seeks to build greater awareness in the national capital about prevention of dengue and other vector-borne diseases kicked-off on Sunday, officials said.

Last year, the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign had garnered the support of many celebrities as well as officials of government and other autonomous bodies.

The campaign will held every Sunday. Under the campaign, people are urged to spend 10 minutes every Sunday to make sure there is no stagnant water at their homes and surroundings.

The campaign also seeks to engage the residents and urge them to call their friends and relatives and advise them on the good practices of preventing dengue.

Last year, 489 dengue cases and zero fatalities were recorded in Delhi till October 24, according to official data.

In 2017, 4,726 cases of dengue and 10 fatalities were recorded. In 2018, 2,798 cases with four deaths were reported, while in 2019, as many as 2,036 cases with two deaths were reported due to the vector-borne disease.

