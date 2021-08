Inter-state arms supplier arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday arrested an inter-state arms supplier in Rohini for allegedly supplying weapons to the criminals of Jharkhand, Bihar, and seized arms and ammunition from their possession. The arrested accused was subjected to sustained interrogation upon which he disclosed that he is a part of illegal arms and ammunition supply syndicate. He disclosed that he used to communicate with smugglers through social media platforms.

He used to supply illegal firearms from Rajender and Nehang Singh, residents of Madhya Pradesh. On further investigation, he revealed that pistols supplied by him would eventually go into the hands of Aman Sahu Gang and other notorious criminals of Bihar and Jharkhand. (ANI)

