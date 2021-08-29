Left Menu

Doctor assaulted in Goa, IMA members to hold protest on Mon

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:35 IST
The Goa unit of the Indian Medical Association said it would hold a protest outside Porvorim police station on Monday in connection with the assault on a doctor on Friday.

A doctor working with a private hospital, identified as Amol Tilve, had lodged a complaint on Friday with Porvorim police stating he had been hit by a man whose wife had delivered a baby at the facility.

IMA Goa president Dr Vinayak Buvaji said no action has been taken since the FIR was filed under Goa Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property Act 2013, due to which the outfit would be protesting.

