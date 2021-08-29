Ward boy of pvt nursing home held for sexually harassing woman: Police

A ward boy of a private nursing home accused of sexually harassing a female patient and trying to strangle her, was arrested on Sunday, said police.

The arrested accused was identified as Shaukeen Tyagi, said SHO Ummed Kumar of Civil Lines Police Station.

The accused has been remanded in judicial custody, he added.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the accused entered the room of the patient admitted at the nursing home on Circular Road under Civil Lines Police Station and sexually harassed her.

The accused tried to strangle the victim as she resisted but fled from the spot when she raised a hue and cry. Tyagi was arrested later, the SHO said, adding a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 307 for attempt to murder, has been lodged against him.

