Kerala CM congratulates paralympian Patel

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated table-tennis player Bhavina Patel for winning a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

''Light of hope and inspiration! Bhavina Patel has elated every Indian with her historic silver medal in Table Tennis at the Paralympics. Congratulations,'' Vijayan said in his post in the social media.

Patel won the battle with Ying Zhou of China and got the medal at the Games.

