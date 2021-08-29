Left Menu

Kerala CM congratulates paralympian Patel

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated table-tennis player Bhavina Patel for winning a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.Light of hope and inspiration Bhavina Patel has elated every Indian with her historic silver medal in Table Tennis at the Paralympics.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:40 IST
Kerala CM congratulates paralympian Patel
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated table-tennis player Bhavina Patel for winning a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

''Light of hope and inspiration! Bhavina Patel has elated every Indian with her historic silver medal in Table Tennis at the Paralympics. Congratulations,'' Vijayan said in his post in the social media.

Patel won the battle with Ying Zhou of China and got the medal at the Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021