PTI | Guwahatii | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:41 IST
Assam CM for constant monitoring of work for timely completion
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday emphasised the need for constant monitoring of progress of work in all sectors to achieve development goals on time, an official statement said here.

He also stressed that the COVID-19 vaccination drive needs to be intensified in the state to ensure maximum population coverage.

Holding a video conference with deputy commissioners (DCs) of the state, Sarma held deliberations on various issues.

He discussed the targets set in a recent two-day DCs' conference and said progress on meeting these goals will be monitored closely.

Sarma emphasised the need for constant monitoring to achieve development goals on time and instructed the DCs to implement the schemes expeditiously in close coordination with the departments.

He also directed the officials to intensify the COVID-19 vaccination drive in their respective districts so that maximum population can be covered.

"Complete vaccination is one of the keys to fight the pandemic effectively in the future," he said.

Asking the DCs to stay prepared for tackling floods and facilitate relief and rehabilitation quickly, the chief minister said effective preparatory measures are important to minimise damages.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha were also present at the meeting, the statement added.

