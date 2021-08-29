Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana - NHC
Hurricane Ida made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.
Ida is forecast to turn to the northeast early on Monday, NHC said in its latest advisory.
